News : All About That Bass: Research Shows That Curvier Women Produce More Intelligent Kids
News

If you all about that base your kids will be smarter than other kids, so says the latest research by Professor Will Lassek, a public-health epidemiologist at Pittsburgh University, Pennsylvania.
Prof says that women with bigger thighs, hips and butts have more intelligent kids; the secret to this according to this research is type of fat stored in these body parts.


‘The fat in these areas is a depot for building a baby’s brain’, Professor was quoted saying.
"You need lots of fat to make a nervous system and the fats in these areas are also enriched in DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) which is a particularly important component in the human brain.
"It looks as if women have evolved to accumulate these fats and hold on to them - until a baby arrives," he said.
The findings are also published in Dr Lassek's recent book, Why Women Need Fat.
Another expert David Bainbridge, a reproductive biologist at Cambridge University agreed with the findings from Dr Lassek’s research, adding that this could explain why men find curvy women such as singer Jennifer Lopez so attractive.
‘The brain-building, breast-milk lipids (fats) are largely derived from the fat stored in a mother’s thighs and buttocks,’ he told dailymail.co.uk.
‘Women with larger thighs have higher levels of these lipids. There is even evidence that they and their children are more intelligent as a result.’

Source: Daily mail
