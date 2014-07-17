  • 1Sevafrica
    Empowering you intellectually, economically and spiritually
  • 2Sevafrica
    Free Business Training
  • 3Sevafrica
    eCareers Recruitment
  • 4Sevafrica
    News & gossip at your fingertips
  • 5Sevafrica
    Building Careers through education
  • 6Sevafrica
    Your guide to travel & entertainment
  • 7Sevafrica
    All the latest fashions trends
  • 8Sevafrica
    Everything you need to know about sex, love & life
  • 9Sevafrica
    Experience South Africa's finest beaches this 2010
  • 10Sevafrica
    For all the best buys online
  • 11Sevafrica
    Keeping you body, mind and spirit healthy
  • 12Sevafrica
    Technology at work
  • 13Sevafrica
    The latest beauty tips from the professionals
News : Typhoon Kills 38 In The Philippines
News

Manila - A typhoon that barrelled through the northern Philippines left at least 38 people dead and knocked out power in entire provinces and forced more than half a million people to flee its lethal wind and rains, officials said on Thursday.

Most businesses, malls and banks in the Philippine capital reopened a day after Typhoon Rammasun left the country but schools remained closed on Thursday as workers cleaned up storm debris, which littered roads around Manila, slowing traffic.

The eye of the typhoon made a late shift away from Manila on Wednesday, but its peak winds of 150 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 185 kph toppled trees and electric posts and ripped off roofs across the capital.

Although Rammasun packed far less power than Typhoon Haiyan, haunting memories of last year's horrific storm devastation prompted many villagers to rapidly move.

More than 500 000 of over 1 million people affected by the typhoon fled to emergency shelters in about a dozen provinces and the Philippine capital, said Alexander Pama, executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

Pama said at least 38 people died in the wake of the typhoon and 10 were reported missing.

Authorities said most of casualties were hit by falling trees or concrete walls or by flying debris. One volunteer fire-fighter who was hauling down a Philippine flag in suburban Pasig city was killed by a concrete block, said Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Electricity has been restored to most of the capital's 12 million people, but large swaths of provinces southeast of Manila which bore the brunt of the typhoon still had no power, Pama said.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada said his city staged anti-disaster drills two weeks ago to prepare and was relieved that only a few residents were injured. There was relatively little flooding in the Philippine capital.

At Manila's international airport, the left wing of a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 was damaged after powerful gusts pushed it against a bridge passageway, manager Angel Honrado said. No one was injured.

Pama said the typhoon destroyed more than 7 000 houses and damaged more than 19 000. About $1 million in infrastructure was destroyed and at least $14 million in crops and livestock were lost, he said.

Mayor Cherilie Mella Sampal of Polangui town in Albay, one of the hardest hit provinces southeast of Manila, said 10 000 of her 80 000 constituents, abandoned their homes before the typhoon, many worried after witnessing Haiyan's deadly aftermath in the central Philippines last November.

AP
Rating: 0.00 (0 votes) - Rate this News -




Other articles
2015/1/21 13:51:40 - All About That Bass: Research Shows That Curvier Women Produce More Intelligent Kids
2014/7/17 12:09:35 - Typhoon Kills 38 In The Philippines
2014/7/9 11:54:07 - What Did Jay Z Do? Woman Who Abandoned Baby In A Subway, Arrested And Shouts F*ck Shawn Corey Carter
2014/7/9 8:34:21 - Man Chokes And Die During Eating Contest
2014/7/7 14:08:19 - Neymar Causes Panic In His Camp
2014/7/7 13:12:37 - 60 Girls Escape Boko Haram Captors
2014/7/4 8:30:00 - 56 Year Old Woman Chases A 25 Year Old Man With A Knife After He Refused To Have Sex With Her.
2014/7/2 8:50:00 - Bless Her For Trying: ANC MP Wants SABC To Play The National Anthem Twice Daily
2014/7/1 12:54:37 - Touch Him Lord: Florida Church Holds Prayer For LeBron James Do The “Right Thing”
2014/6/30 10:08:39 - OP Trial Back On After Month Long Psychiatric Evaluation
2014/6/23 15:50:00 - Shady Senior Citizeans: 102 Years Old Grandma Killed Roommate Over A Bed?
2014/6/23 9:19:25 - Illegal Miners Killed, Cops Searching For The Killers
2014/6/18 9:16:31 - Mexico Proves To Be Tough Competitor Against Host Nation Brazil In A 0-0 Draw
2014/6/18 8:56:27 - Morethan 60 People Missing After An OverLoaded Boat Sinks Off Malaysia
2014/6/17 15:31:41 - You’re Hired: First Daughter Malia Obama Gets Her First Job At 16



Bookmark this article at these sites

                   

 
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

Advanced Search
2010 Abuse ANC and Anni Apple Bafana Barack Beckham Britain Cape China crime Cup Dewani electricity Eskom facebook FIFA Gaga Google Haiti HIV Jackson John Jub Madiba Malema Manchester Mandela MaNtuli Michael Mugabe Nelson Obama of Oprah Prince Sharks Shrien SWC The tickets Tiger Town United Winfrey Woods World Zuma
more tags

Services
Copyright © Sevafrica 2008 | All rights reserved. | Privacy Policy | Tel: 0861-4-WOMEN (96636) | Fax: 08666 9 7773 | Email: info@SEVAFRICA.com