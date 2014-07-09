  • 1Sevafrica
News : What Did Jay Z Do? Woman Who Abandoned Baby In A Subway, Arrested And Shouts F*ck Shawn Corey Carter
News

A 20 year old mother who abandoned her 10 month old baby on a train station had a message for Brooklyn Rapper Jay Z real name Shawn Corey Carter during her appearance in Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Stephen Davis turned to a camera crew and asked “is that rolling”and blusted an angry rant “Tell Shawn Corey Carter I said f*** him. Piece of s***.’
Dabbs abandoned her 10 month year old daughter in a subway station and on her arrest she told NYPD that she felt she couldn’t take care of the child, that’s why she left her at the station where she felt was a safe public place.
Dabbs was forced to cower under the bed in their home in Clinton, North Carolina as masked intruders shot the father of her baby dead, her father Franklin Dabbs told the New York Daily News.
'She was there hiding under the bed,' he said. 'I told her, "It could have been you".'

Relatives believe there’s some mental issues going on with Debbs as she always insist on keeping the lights off and walks around wearing dark shades.
Her stepfather kicked her out of his home for always insisting on having the lights off.

'Stuff is wrong with Frankea's mind,' her aunt Lawanna Edmonds said. 'She walks around with dark shades... She even sleeps in dark shades.'

Frankie is no stranger to the police files, she has records of arrest for drug possession, ssaulting an officer, breaking and entering and solicitation for prostitution.
On Tuesday miss Dabbs was arrested next to broadaway after a passer by recognized her from the pictures released by police on a day she abandoned the baby.
According to NYPD spokesperson she was able to produce the birth records and medical records of the child and admitted to being the mother who left her at the station.
On Monday morning, Dabbs had allegedly pushed the baby's stroller from a northbound 1 train at Columbus Circle before darting back inside the train.
Surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed the woman entering the subway with the baby in the stroller earlier in the day, but there were no cameras on the platform where the incident occurred.
A 33-year-old bystander saw the baby alone on the platform and stayed with her for about 20 minutes, waiting for the woman to return.
When no one came to claim the child, the witness contacted the MTA who took the baby to Transit District 1 Police Station.
The baby was then taken to St Luke’s Roosevelt hospital for evaluation before she was handed over to the NYC Administration for Children's Services.

But what did Beyonce’s husband do or this mother has been listening to Nas?


Source: Daily Mail
