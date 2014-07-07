  • 1Sevafrica
    Empowering you intellectually, economically and spiritually
  • 2Sevafrica
    Free Business Training
  • 3Sevafrica
    eCareers Recruitment
  • 4Sevafrica
    News & gossip at your fingertips
  • 5Sevafrica
    Building Careers through education
  • 6Sevafrica
    Your guide to travel & entertainment
  • 7Sevafrica
    All the latest fashions trends
  • 8Sevafrica
    Everything you need to know about sex, love & life
  • 9Sevafrica
    Experience South Africa's finest beaches this 2010
  • 10Sevafrica
    For all the best buys online
  • 11Sevafrica
    Keeping you body, mind and spirit healthy
  • 12Sevafrica
    Technology at work
  • 13Sevafrica
    The latest beauty tips from the professionals
News : 60 Girls Escape Boko Haram Captors
News

More than 60 women and girls abducted last month by suspected Boko Haram militants in north-east Nigeria have escaped their captors, sources said on Sunday.

Local vigilante Abbas Gava said he had “received an alert from my colleagues that about 63 of the abducted women and girls had made it back home” late on Friday.

A high-level security source in the Borno state capital Maiduguri, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the escape.

Gava, a senior official of the local vigilantes in Borno State who are working closely with security officials, told journalists the women escaped when their captors went out to fight.

“They took the bold step when their abductors moved out to carry out an operation,” he said.

Clashes took place between the Islamists and the army late on Friday after an attack by the insurgents in the town of Damboa, where more than 50 of them were killed, the army had said.

Spokesmen for the armed forces or the government could not be reached on Sunday for comment.

Activists of the Bring Back Our Girls movement meanwhile tried to march on the presidential palace in Abuja on Sunday in another reminder of the fate of more than 200 girls kidnapped in Chibok, Borno state, on April 14, but were asked by security forces to turn back.

“It's 83 days today that the girls have been abducted,” activist Aisha Yesufu told the press.

“We have been coming out for 68 days and nobody has really listened to us,” Yesufu told reporters after the march.

That is why the group “decided that we should just take the protest back to the president so that he will know that we are still out there after the 68 days that we have been coming out daily”.

Security experts say the overstretched and under-resourced military is incapable of fighting an effective counterinsurgency against the Boko Haram militants, who have killed thousands in their five-year campaign for an independent Islamic state in the north. - Sapa-AFP

Rating: 0.00 (0 votes) - Rate this News -




Other articles
2015/1/21 13:51:40 - All About That Bass: Research Shows That Curvier Women Produce More Intelligent Kids
2014/7/17 12:09:35 - Typhoon Kills 38 In The Philippines
2014/7/9 11:54:07 - What Did Jay Z Do? Woman Who Abandoned Baby In A Subway, Arrested And Shouts F*ck Shawn Corey Carter
2014/7/9 8:34:21 - Man Chokes And Die During Eating Contest
2014/7/7 14:08:19 - Neymar Causes Panic In His Camp
2014/7/7 13:12:37 - 60 Girls Escape Boko Haram Captors
2014/7/4 8:30:00 - 56 Year Old Woman Chases A 25 Year Old Man With A Knife After He Refused To Have Sex With Her.
2014/7/2 8:50:00 - Bless Her For Trying: ANC MP Wants SABC To Play The National Anthem Twice Daily
2014/7/1 12:54:37 - Touch Him Lord: Florida Church Holds Prayer For LeBron James Do The “Right Thing”
2014/6/30 10:08:39 - OP Trial Back On After Month Long Psychiatric Evaluation
2014/6/23 15:50:00 - Shady Senior Citizeans: 102 Years Old Grandma Killed Roommate Over A Bed?
2014/6/23 9:19:25 - Illegal Miners Killed, Cops Searching For The Killers
2014/6/18 9:16:31 - Mexico Proves To Be Tough Competitor Against Host Nation Brazil In A 0-0 Draw
2014/6/18 8:56:27 - Morethan 60 People Missing After An OverLoaded Boat Sinks Off Malaysia
2014/6/17 15:31:41 - You’re Hired: First Daughter Malia Obama Gets Her First Job At 16



Bookmark this article at these sites

                   

 
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

Advanced Search
2010 Abuse ANC and Anni Apple Bafana Barack Beckham Britain Cape China crime Cup Dewani electricity Eskom facebook FIFA Gaga Google Haiti HIV Israel Jackson Jub Madiba Malema Manchester Mandela MaNtuli Michael Mugabe Nelson Obama of Oprah Prince Sharks Shrien SWC The tickets Tiger Town United Winfrey Woods World Zuma
more tags

Services
Copyright © Sevafrica 2008 | All rights reserved. | Privacy Policy | Tel: 0861-4-WOMEN (96636) | Fax: 08666 9 7773 | Email: info@SEVAFRICA.com