The NYDaily reports

A 25-year-old man was reportedly chased around a Florida parking lot by a woman waving a knife and a broken cane after he “rejected her sexual advances.”



Elizabeth Highley, 56, was allegedly drinking wine with the much younger man in her Port St. Lucie-area home last month when her attempt to have sex with him majorly backfired, The Smoking Gun reported.



Instead of being wooed over, he rebuffed her, allegedly sending Highley into a rage that led to her grabbing a hunting knife and cane and giving chase.



It wasn’t until the lustful Highley chased the man into a nearby convenience store’s parking lot that he found a deputy for help.



The deputy was able to talk her into dropping her weapons and lying down on the ground before she was taken into custody.



Her victim, who sustained a small laceration on his thumb from Highley’s blade, told the deputy that they were not a couple.



She was released on $3,500 bail after being charged with felony aggravated assault.



