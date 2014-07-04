  • 1Sevafrica
News : 56 Year Old Woman Chases A 25 Year Old Man With A Knife After He Refused To Have Sex With Her.
News

Old pedophile, this old woman needs to get off social media and quit these social media inspired poses she’s trying to pull.

The NYDaily reports
A 25-year-old man was reportedly chased around a Florida parking lot by a woman waving a knife and a broken cane after he “rejected her sexual advances.”

Elizabeth Highley, 56, was allegedly drinking wine with the much younger man in her Port St. Lucie-area home last month when her attempt to have sex with him majorly backfired, The Smoking Gun reported.

Instead of being wooed over, he rebuffed her, allegedly sending Highley into a rage that led to her grabbing a hunting knife and cane and giving chase.

It wasn’t until the lustful Highley chased the man into a nearby convenience store’s parking lot that he found a deputy for help.

The deputy was able to talk her into dropping her weapons and lying down on the ground before she was taken into custody.

Her victim, who sustained a small laceration on his thumb from Highley’s blade, told the deputy that they were not a couple.

She was released on $3,500 bail after being charged with felony aggravated assault.

SMH to this old knife waving pedo. Give her life.
