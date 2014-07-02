Maluphakanyisw' uphondo lwakhe, she tried Lord, bless her spirit.



Johannesburg - ANC MP Lindiwe Michelle Maseko has suggested the SABC broadcast the national anthem twice a day to foster patriotism, The Times reported on Wednesday.



According to Maseko, this was because South Africans were not patriotic enough.



She reportedly suggested the anthem be played by the national broadcaster every day at 06:00 and noon.



Maseko reportedly said that when she was growing up in the "homeland" Bophuthatswana the radio and TV stations played the national anthem twice a day and she believed the SABC should do the same.



She claimed this would strengthen social cohesion and moral regeneration.



- SAPA