One church in Miami dedicated the whole Sunday service to pro player LeBron James, praying to God that king James remains with the Miami Heats.

A Twitter account (@BandForBron) was started by ESPN West Palm to encourage fans to wear headbands in honor of King James. These are the sorts of things that happen when the best player in the world is threatening to leave his team after appearing in four straight NBA Finals. Who knew that the Heat had enough fans in Miami to actually start a campaign like this? The arena doesn’t get filled until after halftime on most nights. Regardless, the “Band For Bron” campaign is starting to reach epic levels.

For the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach, Sunday service was all about the religion of keeping LeBron James in town. The church was filled with people wearing “Band For Bron” headbands on Sunday. Everyone from little children, to adults, to the elderly were spotted wearing the headbands. Presumably they prayed that King James can be persuaded to stay in Miami. If they really want to keep James around, they should send the collection plate around an extra time and send the money directly to LeBron James estate.

Is this what church has become?

Source: www.triangleoffense.com

